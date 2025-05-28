Left Menu

Tragic Capsizing: Migrant Boat Disaster Near Canary Islands

A migrant boat carrying approximately 180 people capsized near La Restinga harbour in Spain's Canary Islands, resulting in seven deaths, including children. The tragedy occurred as passengers rushed to one side, causing it to capsize. The Atlantic route remains perilous for migrants trying to reach Europe.

Updated: 28-05-2025 17:40 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck near La Restinga harbour in Spain's Canary Islands when a migrant boat carrying about 180 people capsized, leading to the deaths of seven individuals, including two 5-year-old girls and other women.

The incident occurred as the boat, being escorted by a rescue vessel, approached the harbour and passengers rushed to one side, causing it to topple. The event was captured live by TVE, showing people, including children, plunging into the sea.

Emergency personnel, assisted by local dive clubs and a medical helicopter, responded quickly. However, the Atlantic route remains notoriously dangerous, with high casualties as fragile boats are no match for rough weather conditions.

