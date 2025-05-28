Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Capsized Migrant Boat in Canary Islands

A small boat carrying over 100 migrants capsized near the Canary Islands, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives, including women and girls. The incident highlights the risks migrants face as they attempt perilous sea crossings to reach European territories, often becoming victims of fatal accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a harrowing incident at sea, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the shores of one of Spain's Canary Islands, resulting in the tragic deaths of four women and three girls. Spanish emergency services reported that the boat tipped over during an attempted rescue near El Hierro.

According to the Spanish maritime rescue service, the vessel capsized when the occupants shifted, tipping the boat over and throwing those on board into the water. The incident took place roughly six miles from the coast as rescue efforts were underway.

This incident underscores the immense dangers faced by migrants journeying to Europe's frontiers. The Canary Islands have long been a destination for those desperate to cross from Africa, despite the perilous conditions they often encounter on the open sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

