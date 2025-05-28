Left Menu

Kerala's Maritime Crisis: Salvaging Hope from MSC ELSA 3 Wreck

Efforts are underway to contain oil spills and recover lost containers after the MSC ELSA 3 sank off Kerala's coast. Authorities have mobilized resources, including the Indian Coast Guard and local agencies, to mitigate environmental impacts and ensure public safety, while prioritizing a swift and effective response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:30 IST
Kerala's Maritime Crisis: Salvaging Hope from MSC ELSA 3 Wreck
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are intensifying efforts to control pollution and retrieve containers after the Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3 capsized and sank off Kerala's coast on May 25.

Senior officials from the Mercantile Marine Department and the Directorate General of Shipping provided updates on the ongoing response, emphasizing efforts to minimize environmental damage.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed resources to monitor the site, while drones and dispersants are being used under the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan to track and manage oil leaks.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025