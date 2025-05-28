Kerala's Maritime Crisis: Salvaging Hope from MSC ELSA 3 Wreck

Authorities are intensifying efforts to control pollution and retrieve containers after the Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3 capsized and sank off Kerala's coast on May 25.

Senior officials from the Mercantile Marine Department and the Directorate General of Shipping provided updates on the ongoing response, emphasizing efforts to minimize environmental damage.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed resources to monitor the site, while drones and dispersants are being used under the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan to track and manage oil leaks.