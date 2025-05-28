Wardwizard and XiCon Revolutionize Last-Mile Delivery with 7,500 E-Scooters

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. has announced a partnership with XiCon International to lease 7,500 units of its e-scooters, aiming to revolutionize urban logistics and last-mile delivery.

Targeting key cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Pune, the deployment will feature the Wolf+ model, bolstered by Wardwizard's commitment to providing uptime assurance, service stations, and technical support. The project underscores a significant step towards sustainable mobility.

XiCon International, aligned with its parent company Kaiser Corporation's diversification strategy, is venturing into the electric mobility sector. The partnership underscores XiCon's efforts in greening its fleet, offering eco-friendly solutions for critical last-mile deliveries, benefiting both businesses and the environment.