Wardwizard and XiCon Revolutionize Last-Mile Delivery with 7,500 E-Scooters

Wardwizard Innovations partners with XiCon International to lease 7,500 e-scooters for urban logistics in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune. The agreement ensures maintenance support, contributing to sustainable mobility. This marks XiCon's entry into the electric mobility sector, emphasizing eco-friendly last-mile delivery solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:36 IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. has announced a partnership with XiCon International to lease 7,500 units of its e-scooters, aiming to revolutionize urban logistics and last-mile delivery.

Targeting key cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Pune, the deployment will feature the Wolf+ model, bolstered by Wardwizard's commitment to providing uptime assurance, service stations, and technical support. The project underscores a significant step towards sustainable mobility.

XiCon International, aligned with its parent company Kaiser Corporation's diversification strategy, is venturing into the electric mobility sector. The partnership underscores XiCon's efforts in greening its fleet, offering eco-friendly solutions for critical last-mile deliveries, benefiting both businesses and the environment.

