Left Menu

Unearthing Prehistoric Ingenuity: Ancient Whale Bone Tools in France and Spain

Artifacts from France and Spain demonstrate prehistoric humans' use of whale bones to create hunting tools over 20,000 years ago. The study reveals that these societies opportunistically used stranded or drifted whale carcasses for resources, highlighting their adaptability to coastal environments and their skillful exploitation of available resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:07 IST
Unearthing Prehistoric Ingenuity: Ancient Whale Bone Tools in France and Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Archaeological finds in France and Spain have unveiled a remarkable facet of prehistoric life, showcasing the use of whale bones for crafting tools over 20,000 years ago. These discoveries highlight the resourcefulness and adaptability of Ice Age societies living along the Bay of Biscay.

The artifacts, primarily projectile points crafted from the bones of several large whale species, offer a glimpse into the hunting practices and daily lives of these prehistoric communities. Despite lacking advanced seafaring technology, these groups made effective use of stranded or floating whale carcasses to produce tools essential for hunting and survival.

Researchers, through meticulous analysis, have dated these tools as some of the earliest known uses of whale bones, extending our understanding of early human exploitation of coastal environments. This study, published in Nature Communications, reveals the deep ecological knowledge possessed by these coastal communities, contributing significantly to anthropological and archaeological insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025