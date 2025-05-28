Unearthing Prehistoric Ingenuity: Ancient Whale Bone Tools in France and Spain
Artifacts from France and Spain demonstrate prehistoric humans' use of whale bones to create hunting tools over 20,000 years ago. The study reveals that these societies opportunistically used stranded or drifted whale carcasses for resources, highlighting their adaptability to coastal environments and their skillful exploitation of available resources.
Archaeological finds in France and Spain have unveiled a remarkable facet of prehistoric life, showcasing the use of whale bones for crafting tools over 20,000 years ago. These discoveries highlight the resourcefulness and adaptability of Ice Age societies living along the Bay of Biscay.
The artifacts, primarily projectile points crafted from the bones of several large whale species, offer a glimpse into the hunting practices and daily lives of these prehistoric communities. Despite lacking advanced seafaring technology, these groups made effective use of stranded or floating whale carcasses to produce tools essential for hunting and survival.
Researchers, through meticulous analysis, have dated these tools as some of the earliest known uses of whale bones, extending our understanding of early human exploitation of coastal environments. This study, published in Nature Communications, reveals the deep ecological knowledge possessed by these coastal communities, contributing significantly to anthropological and archaeological insights.
