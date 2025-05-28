GatiShakti Initiative Reviews Key Metro Rail and Aviation Proposals
The Network Planning Group under the PM GatiShakti initiative has assessed five crucial infrastructure proposals, including four Metro Rail projects by MoHUA and a Greenfield Airport by the Civil Aviation Ministry. These projects aim to reduce travel time, alleviate urban congestion, and foster regional growth.
The Network Planning Group of the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated five vital infrastructure proposals, the commerce and industry ministry announced on Wednesday.
Among the projects reviewed were four Metro Rail initiatives from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and a Greenfield Airport proposal by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to official statements.
These strategic projects are anticipated to significantly cut travel time, ease urban congestion, and enhance regional economic development, the ministry added.
