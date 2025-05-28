GatiShakti Initiative Reviews Key Metro Rail and Aviation Proposals

The Network Planning Group of the PM GatiShakti initiative has evaluated five vital infrastructure proposals, the commerce and industry ministry announced on Wednesday.

Among the projects reviewed were four Metro Rail initiatives from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and a Greenfield Airport proposal by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to official statements.

These strategic projects are anticipated to significantly cut travel time, ease urban congestion, and enhance regional economic development, the ministry added.

(With inputs from agencies.)