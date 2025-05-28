Glacier Tragedy Strikes Swiss Village: A Devastating Avalanche of Ice and Rock

A significant portion of a glacier in the Swiss Alps broke off on Wednesday afternoon, unleashing a torrent of ice, mud, and rock that engulfed part of a mountain village, according to Swiss authorities. The village had been evacuated earlier this month due to rockslide risks, averting potential casualties.

Matthias Ebener, a spokesperson for the local authorities in Valais, confirmed that one person is currently missing. Drone footage broadcast by Swiss national broadcaster SRF depicted a massive expanse of debris covering part of Blatten, including the river and nearby forested valley slopes.

Prior evacuations were prompted on May 19 after geologists identified imminent risks of a rock and ice avalanche. Despite the preparations, the destruction of buildings and infrastructure in Blatten was extensive. Viral footage on social media captured the glacier's partial collapse, marking a dramatic moment as debris cascaded down the mountain into the village's outskirts.

