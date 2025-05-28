Glacier Tragedy Strikes Swiss Village: A Devastating Avalanche of Ice and Rock
A large section of a glacier in the Swiss Alps collapsed, leading to a deluge of ice, mud, and rocks that buried part of the village of Blatten. Authorities had evacuated residents earlier this month due to avalanche risk. One person is missing as damage assessment continues.
A significant portion of a glacier in the Swiss Alps broke off on Wednesday afternoon, unleashing a torrent of ice, mud, and rock that engulfed part of a mountain village, according to Swiss authorities. The village had been evacuated earlier this month due to rockslide risks, averting potential casualties.
Matthias Ebener, a spokesperson for the local authorities in Valais, confirmed that one person is currently missing. Drone footage broadcast by Swiss national broadcaster SRF depicted a massive expanse of debris covering part of Blatten, including the river and nearby forested valley slopes.
Prior evacuations were prompted on May 19 after geologists identified imminent risks of a rock and ice avalanche. Despite the preparations, the destruction of buildings and infrastructure in Blatten was extensive. Viral footage on social media captured the glacier's partial collapse, marking a dramatic moment as debris cascaded down the mountain into the village's outskirts.
