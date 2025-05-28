Left Menu

Glacier Chaos: Swiss Alps Avalanche Triggers Massive Rockslide

A massive glacier in the Swiss Alps disintegrated, triggering a rockslide that decimated parts of Blatten village in southern Switzerland. One individual is missing as authorities monitor the situation closely. Evacuations had been in place due to prior warnings of geological instability in the area.

Updated: 28-05-2025 21:53 IST
Glacier Chaos: Swiss Alps Avalanche Triggers Massive Rockslide
In a dramatic turn of events, a giant segment of glacier broke away in the Swiss Alps, creating a powerful rockslide that swept through the once tranquil village of Blatten. The Swiss authorities had evacuated the village earlier due to potential avalanche risks, averting further casualties.

Valais canton spokesperson Matthias Ebener confirmed that one person remains unaccounted for amid the destruction. Drone footage captured the magnitude of the disaster, revealing a thick layer of mud and debris overtaking parts of Blatten, including decimated wooden structures.

Geologists had previously warned of the looming danger, leading to the evacuation of around 300 residents. This crucial measure likely prevented larger loss of life as the catastrophic collapse unleashed a dust cloud seen in widely circulated videos.

