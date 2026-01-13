Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit Over 2025 Crash
Air India is the subject of a lawsuit filed in London by the estates of those who died in the 2025 crash, which claimed 260 lives. The personal injury lawsuit involves 11 claimants and was lodged at the High Court on December 18. Further details remain unconfirmed.
Air India is entangled in legal proceedings as a London-based lawsuit has been initiated by the estates of passengers who perished in a tragic crash in June 2025. The crash led to the loss of 260 lives.
On December 18, a personal injury lawsuit was officially filed at the High Court by 11 claimants, according to the available court records.
At this point, the details surrounding the lawsuit are minimal, leaving many questions unanswered as the case unfolds.
