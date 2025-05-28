Disaster in the Swiss Alps: Glacier Collapse Buries Village

A significant portion of a glacier in the Swiss Alps broke off, triggering a massive avalanche of ice, mud, and rock that engulfed parts of an alpine village previously evacuated due to rockslide warnings.

Local authorities are reporting one person missing after the disaster struck Blatten, a village in the Valais region. Aerial footage captured the destruction, with mud and debris covering large areas.

Residents were evacuated earlier in May after geologists identified risks. The Swiss President expressed support, urging caution as emergency teams restricted access to the hazard-filled valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)