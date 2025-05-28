Left Menu

Disaster in the Swiss Alps: Glacier Collapse Buries Village

A portion of a glacier in the Swiss Alps broke off, causing a landslide that buried parts of the evacuated village of Blatten. The catastrophe prompted emergency warnings from authorities. President Karin Keller-Sutter expressed solidarity with the affected area, emphasizing the tragedy of losing homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:29 IST
Disaster in the Swiss Alps: Glacier Collapse Buries Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant portion of a glacier in the Swiss Alps broke off, triggering a massive avalanche of ice, mud, and rock that engulfed parts of an alpine village previously evacuated due to rockslide warnings.

Local authorities are reporting one person missing after the disaster struck Blatten, a village in the Valais region. Aerial footage captured the destruction, with mud and debris covering large areas.

Residents were evacuated earlier in May after geologists identified risks. The Swiss President expressed support, urging caution as emergency teams restricted access to the hazard-filled valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025