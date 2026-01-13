Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Strengthens Indo-German Ties With India Visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is on a two-day official visit to India, marking his first trip to Asia in the role. The visit includes meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pacts in defense, higher education, and telecommunications, as well as cultural visits and business engagements in Bengaluru.

13-01-2026
In a significant diplomatic endeavor, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz embarked on a two-day visit to India, marking his debut in Asia. The visit saw Merz engaging in high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmadabad on Monday, where 19 bilateral agreements were signed. These pacts included pathways for defense industrial collaboration and expanded cooperation in higher education and telecommunications.

Tuesday saw Merz in Bengaluru, also known as India's IT hub. He and his delegation visited the India headquarters of German technology giant Bosch and toured the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science.

During his India visit, Merz, along with PM Modi, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurated the famous Gujarat kite festival, underscoring the cultural depth of the Indo-German ties.

