FIFA Partners with Stats Perform for Exclusive Betting Data Rights

FIFA has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Stats Perform, a leading sports AI company, marking the firm's debut as FIFA's official betting data and streaming rights distributor. This collaboration will cover all matches during the 2026 World Cup, FIFA revealed recently.

In addition to the World Cup, Stats Perform will hold exclusive rights to distribute official betting data and live streams for other major tournaments, including the 2027 Women's World Cup, various Futsal World Cups, youth World Cups, and the Intercontinental Cup.

The three-year agreement, which extends to 2029, will utilize Stats Perform's RunningBall team for official betting data delivery, along with Opta services for providing player stats, insights, and match trackers exclusively to licensed sportsbooks worldwide.

