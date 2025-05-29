Unveiling the Hidden Ancestors of the Americas

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a previously unknown ancient group of hunter-gatherers who inhabited the region near the land bridge between North and South America around 6,000 years ago. The study offers profound insights into human migration patterns across the Americas.

The new findings, published in the journal Science Advances, reveal that this group's genetic lineage does not closely align with ancient Native Americans from North America nor with ancient or present-day South Americans. The distinct genetic markers offer fresh perspectives on the movement of populations during that era.

According to researchers, these ancient humans vanished within 4,000 years, replaced by genetically different groups. The reasons for their disappearance remain unclear. Continued research into these ancient genetic markers could unearth more about their fate and further unravel the intricate history of human settlement across the Americas.

