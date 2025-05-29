Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Ancestors of the Americas

Researchers have discovered a previously unknown ancient group of hunter-gatherers who lived near the land bridge between North and South America about 6,000 years ago. Their genetic lineage is not closely linked to Native Americans in North America or ancient South Americans. The discovery offers new insights into human migration patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:00 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Ancestors of the Americas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified a previously unknown ancient group of hunter-gatherers who inhabited the region near the land bridge between North and South America around 6,000 years ago. The study offers profound insights into human migration patterns across the Americas.

The new findings, published in the journal Science Advances, reveal that this group's genetic lineage does not closely align with ancient Native Americans from North America nor with ancient or present-day South Americans. The distinct genetic markers offer fresh perspectives on the movement of populations during that era.

According to researchers, these ancient humans vanished within 4,000 years, replaced by genetically different groups. The reasons for their disappearance remain unclear. Continued research into these ancient genetic markers could unearth more about their fate and further unravel the intricate history of human settlement across the Americas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025