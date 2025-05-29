Thunderstorms Loom Over Andhra Pradesh: IMD Prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms in several regions of Andhra Pradesh over a three-day period from May 29 to May 31.

The predicted thunderstorms might come with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds up to 50 km per hour, according to the IMD press release. The affected areas include isolated locations in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

The IMD urges residents in these areas to be aware of potential severe weather conditions and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)