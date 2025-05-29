Left Menu

Kerala Declares Shipwreck as State-Specific Disaster

The Kerala government has declared the wreckage of the cargo ship MSC ELSA-3, which sank off the coast of Alappuzha, as a state-specific disaster. The incident raises significant environmental concerns with risks of oil spills and drifting debris impacting the region's coastline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:55 IST
The Kerala government has taken decisive action by declaring the wreckage of the cargo ship MSC ELSA-3 a state-specific disaster. This decision comes after the vessel sank, carrying over 643 containers, some hazardous, off the Alappuzha coast on May 25.

Concerns are mounting about the environmental repercussions of this maritime incident. The potential for oil spills and drifting debris threatens the coastline, prompting urgent intervention from state authorities.

The declaration highlights the severe social, economic, and environmental impacts posed by the shipwreck, urging comprehensive measures to mitigate the anticipated risks as the situation unfolds.

