Tragedy in Pohang: South Korean Navy Plane Crash Claims Four Lives

A South Korean navy aircraft met with disaster on a routine training flight Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of four crew members, according to the navy.

The P-3 patrol plane departed from its base in Pohang and succumbed to an unknown malfunction that led to its crash, stated the navy in a press release. The bodies have been identified and recovery efforts are underway.

No civilian casualties have been reported. In response, the navy has assembled a task force to conduct a thorough investigation and has put a temporary hold on its fleet of P-3s. Emergency responders, including rescuers and fire trucks, quickly reached the site following civilian reports of the crash near a residential area, which ignited a fire on a hill.

Scene photos reveal firefighters battling flames amid smoky conditions at the crash site, where debris was evident. This incident echoes a recent deadly crash in December at Muan International Airport involving a passenger plane, marking another somber chapter in South Korea's aviation record.

