Tragedy in Pohang: South Korean Navy Plane Crash Claims Four Lives
A South Korean navy plane crashed during a training flight, killing all four crew members. The P-3 patrol plane went down shortly after takeoff from Pohang. A task force has been formed to investigate the incident, and P-3s are temporarily grounded. Firefighters responded swiftly to the crash site.
- Country:
- South Korea
A South Korean navy aircraft met with disaster on a routine training flight Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of four crew members, according to the navy.
The P-3 patrol plane departed from its base in Pohang and succumbed to an unknown malfunction that led to its crash, stated the navy in a press release. The bodies have been identified and recovery efforts are underway.
No civilian casualties have been reported. In response, the navy has assembled a task force to conduct a thorough investigation and has put a temporary hold on its fleet of P-3s. Emergency responders, including rescuers and fire trucks, quickly reached the site following civilian reports of the crash near a residential area, which ignited a fire on a hill.
Scene photos reveal firefighters battling flames amid smoky conditions at the crash site, where debris was evident. This incident echoes a recent deadly crash in December at Muan International Airport involving a passenger plane, marking another somber chapter in South Korea's aviation record.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ofcom Cracks Down on Kick Online Entertainment: Investigations Launched
Investigation Update: Spain Rules Out Cyberattack in Massive Power Outage
NATO Contract Scandal: Arrests and Investigations Unveil Corruption
Spanish Power Blackout: Investigations, Challenges, and Energy Policy Implications
Dangerous Stunts on Gurugram-Sohna Road Trigger Police Investigation