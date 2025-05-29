Left Menu

Demolition Dilemma: Voices Rise Against Forced Evictions in Delhi

Leaders and residents gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand dignified rehabilitation before demolitions in Delhi slums. They criticized post-election demolition surges without proper surveys or alternative housing. Activists argue that government policies unfairly target the poor, ignoring promises of in-situ rehabilitation and advocating for big property interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:08 IST
Demolition Dilemma: Voices Rise Against Forced Evictions in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, leaders from Left parties, slum cluster residents, and activists held a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding dignified rehabilitation before demolitions proceed in informal settlements across Delhi.

Representatives from areas like Madrasi Camp and Okhla Vihar alleged demolition notices have surged after the Delhi Assembly elections, with bulldozers used without proper surveys or alternative housing arrangements.

Led by former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat, protestors criticized government policies that unfairly target the poor, claiming the authorities ignore promises of in-situ rehabilitation, instead advocating for the interests of big property developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025