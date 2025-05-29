Demolition Dilemma: Voices Rise Against Forced Evictions in Delhi

On Thursday, leaders from Left parties, slum cluster residents, and activists held a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding dignified rehabilitation before demolitions proceed in informal settlements across Delhi.

Representatives from areas like Madrasi Camp and Okhla Vihar alleged demolition notices have surged after the Delhi Assembly elections, with bulldozers used without proper surveys or alternative housing arrangements.

Led by former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat, protestors criticized government policies that unfairly target the poor, claiming the authorities ignore promises of in-situ rehabilitation, instead advocating for the interests of big property developers.

