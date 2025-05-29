ISRO's Stellar Strategy: The Art of Orbital Dance
ISRO has executed 122 Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres since 2010 to protect Earth Orbiting Satellites. Enhanced analysis techniques and accurate data aid in preventing satellite collisions. Between 2022-2023, 23 CAMs were performed. In 2024 alone, nine Indian satellites re-entered Earth's atmosphere, including Cartosat-2 in February.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently revealed that it has conducted 122 Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres (CAM) to protect its Earth-orbiting satellites from potential collisions over the last 14 years.
According to the Space Situational Assessment Report, ISRO regularly performs detailed analyses to predict the close approaches of other space objects to its orbital assets. Whenever a critical proximity is detected, CAMs are executed to reduce collision risks.
ISRO analyzed over 53,000 alerts from the US-based Combined Space Operations Center, optimizing collision avoidance strategies with more accurate data. The organization noted an improvement in CAM frequency, with 23 maneuvers between 2022 and 2023 compared to fewer exclusive CAMs in 2024, thanks to enhanced analytical methods and ephemeris data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
