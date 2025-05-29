Left Menu

Denmark and Delhi Collaborate to Revolutionize Wastewater Management

Denmark's experts and the Delhi Jal Board are conducting a pilot study to optimize a wastewater treatment plant in Delhi. Using advanced technologies, the project aims to enhance energy efficiency, demonstrating Denmark's prowess in sustainable management and offering a replicable model for India's urban infrastructure.

Updated: 29-05-2025 18:45 IST
  India

In a bid to enhance wastewater management, Danish experts have teamed up with the Delhi Jal Board for a pilot study aimed at optimizing a treatment plant in Delhi. Officials from the Danish Embassy noted that the study began earlier this year at the Coronation Pillar plant and is slated to conclude in three months.

This initiative highlights Denmark's commitment to sustainable wastewater management by employing advanced technologies and intelligent monitoring systems. According to Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Denmark's Ambassador to India, the project hopes to transform these plants from major energy consumers to energy-positive entities.

By leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, the study not only focuses on technical feasibility but also emphasizes cost-benefit viability, Kristensen added. The collaboration is part of the wider Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark, with ongoing initiatives in water management and smart technology deployment.

