India Poised to Lead in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Export

India may soon emerge as a global leader in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) exports, leveraging its ample feedstock resources, such as agricultural waste. Boeing executive Salil Gupte emphasized this potential at the CII's Annual Business Summit 2025.

With aviation accounting for 2-3% of global carbon emissions, SAF presents a viable path for reducing the industry's environmental impact. Gupte underscored India's position as one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets, poised to add 2,500 aircraft over the next two decades.

The challenge lies in making SAF economically viable, despite being currently 2.5 to 3.5 times costlier than traditional Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Yet, India's potential to produce 8-10 million tonnes of SAF annually could cover over 5% of global needs by 2050, advancing decarbonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)