Kerala's Early Monsoon Brings Devastation: An Urgent Call to Safety

Early monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Kerala, damaging infrastructure and prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to advocate for those in vulnerable areas to seek safer locales or relief camps. Rising river levels necessitate caution for residents and visitors.

Authorities, including the IMD and INCOIS, heightened red alert warnings for several districts, highlighting the heightened risk of flooding, landslides, and high waves. Approximately 1,200 people have been relocated to 59 relief camps as emergency teams, including NDRF units, are stationed across the state.

Fishermen were advised to heed warnings when considering fishing activities, while coastal communities and tourists were urged to avoid beaches due to potential high waves. The pressing threat of heavy rains, predicted to continue, has led to the suspension of school operations in some regions.