Himalayan Glaciers Face Dire Future: New Study Warns of Ice Loss

A new study warns the Hindu Kush Himalaya could lose up to 75% of its glaciers if global temperatures rise by 2°C. If warming is limited to 1.5°C, about 40-45% could be preserved. These findings highlight critical implications for ecosystems and communities reliant on glacial waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Hindu Kush Himalaya's glaciers, crucial for rivers supporting two billion people, could face up to 75% ice loss by century-end if global temperatures climb by 2°C, a new study finds.

If the world caps temperature rise at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as per the study published in Science, 40-45% of Himalayan and Caucasus glacier ice could be saved.

Globally, only a quarter of glacier ice would remain with a 2.7°C rise by century's end. European Alps, Rockies, and Iceland may lose nearly all ice at 2°C, sparking global concern at the UN glacier conference in Dushanbe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

