Himalayan Glaciers Face Dire Future: New Study Warns of Ice Loss
A new study warns the Hindu Kush Himalaya could lose up to 75% of its glaciers if global temperatures rise by 2°C. If warming is limited to 1.5°C, about 40-45% could be preserved. These findings highlight critical implications for ecosystems and communities reliant on glacial waters.
The Hindu Kush Himalaya's glaciers, crucial for rivers supporting two billion people, could face up to 75% ice loss by century-end if global temperatures climb by 2°C, a new study finds.
If the world caps temperature rise at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as per the study published in Science, 40-45% of Himalayan and Caucasus glacier ice could be saved.
Globally, only a quarter of glacier ice would remain with a 2.7°C rise by century's end. European Alps, Rockies, and Iceland may lose nearly all ice at 2°C, sparking global concern at the UN glacier conference in Dushanbe.
