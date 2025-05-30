Himalayan Glaciers Face Dire Future: New Study Warns of Ice Loss

The Hindu Kush Himalaya's glaciers, crucial for rivers supporting two billion people, could face up to 75% ice loss by century-end if global temperatures climb by 2°C, a new study finds.

If the world caps temperature rise at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as per the study published in Science, 40-45% of Himalayan and Caucasus glacier ice could be saved.

Globally, only a quarter of glacier ice would remain with a 2.7°C rise by century's end. European Alps, Rockies, and Iceland may lose nearly all ice at 2°C, sparking global concern at the UN glacier conference in Dushanbe.

(With inputs from agencies.)