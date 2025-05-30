Manipur Braces for Severe Rainfall: Life Disrupted by Waterlogging
Heavy rain in Manipur over the last two days has caused widespread waterlogging, disrupting normal life in the state capital, Imphal. Traffic in areas like Kakwa and Thangmeiband is affected, while river levels, including the Imphal River, have risen significantly, prompting warnings and advisories from local officials.
Incessant rain in Manipur has led to severe waterlogging in various parts of Imphal, seriously disrupting daily life. Key areas like Kakwa and Thangmeiband in Imphal West district have reported heavy traffic due to rising water levels, according to officials familiar with the situation.
Several rivers, including the Imphal River and the Serou River, which traverse the Imphal valley, have seen significant increases in their water levels. This aligns with the earlier forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had warned of heavy rains across parts of Manipur, including southern districts such as Chandel and Churachandpur.
The IMD's Meteorological Centre in Imphal noted substantial rainfall, with Moreh experiencing a downpour measuring 102 mm. In response, district authorities have issued public notices advising residents to avoid travel and outdoor activities, warning that the weather will remain volatile until June 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
