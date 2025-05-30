IAEA Hosts Historic Global Gathering of Nuclear Host Communities in Vienna

In a historic first for the nuclear energy sector, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convened a major global conference dedicated to stakeholder engagement with communities that host nuclear facilities. Held in Vienna, the International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes brought together mayors, local leaders, indigenous representatives, and community advocates from around the world for a week of dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration.

This pioneering event, which concludes on 30 May, marks the first time in IAEA’s history that the voices of nuclear host communities have been placed at the center of international discussion on nuclear development, safety, sustainability, and social impact.

"All Politics Are Local": Community at the Heart of Nuclear Energy

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi opened the event by emphasizing the profound local nature of nuclear projects. “As some have said, and I think rightly so, all politics are local, and everything is local,” he stated. “Nuclear energy is a job-creating activity. It brings highly skilled workers and nurtures professions with its incredible diversity.”

Grossi underscored that from the standpoint of a local community, nuclear energy is a multi-generational commitment that shapes the social and economic fabric of a region. “Nuclear, from the perspective of a community, is a lifetime engagement,” he added, pointing to the long-term partnerships and responsibilities required to ensure safe and successful operations.

Inclusive Dialogue as the Cornerstone of Nuclear Success

The conference focused on how effective stakeholder engagement—anchored in transparency, inclusion, and early dialogue—is critical to the success of any nuclear project. Participants explored best practices for two-way communication, centering local concerns, and co-developing strategies to maximize community benefits while minimizing risks.

Sessions included panel discussions, flash talks, and side events covering everything from youth engagement and indigenous rights to crisis communication and trust-building in new nuclear countries.

Key themes that emerged included:

Early and ongoing communication with host communities

Socio-economic incentives, including job creation and infrastructure development

Tailored engagement with indigenous communities and marginalized groups

Inclusive governance involving citizens, industry, and government stakeholders

Long-term educational partnerships and investment in local talent

Global Representation, Shared Commitment

The summit drew representation from 69 nuclear host community leaders across 26 countries, from North America to Africa, Asia, and Europe. Their experiences varied by geography and cultural context, but their message was unified: host communities play a foundational role in ensuring the long-term sustainability and public trust of nuclear power initiatives.

Many delegates spoke of the positive impacts nuclear facilities have had on their regions—economic revitalization, enhanced public services, and skills development—while also highlighting the need for accountability and sustained support from national governments and industry.

A joint statement, presented during the summit and open for further endorsements, articulates a collective vision. It commits signatories to working collaboratively “with our citizens, policymakers, national governments and industry leaders to responsibly shape together a sustainable and inclusive future,” while acknowledging the essential contribution of nuclear energy to power generation and development goals.

A New Chapter for the “Nuclear Family”

Director General Grossi described the summit as a transformational step for the nuclear sector. “This week’s historic gathering of nuclear host communities is just the beginning of what I am sure will be a very successful future for this new dimension of the nuclear family,” he said. “It is the family of the communities—mayors, cities, towns—around the world that are hosting nuclear facilities.”

The IAEA’s emphasis on local participation reflects a broader understanding that technological progress alone is insufficient. The success and sustainability of nuclear power programmes increasingly depend on social license, public trust, and community-led development.

The conference signals the beginning of a new global conversation—one that integrates nuclear science and technology with the lived experiences, priorities, and aspirations of the communities who make it possible.