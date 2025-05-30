Village Vanished: Glacial Catastrophe Sparks Swiss Valley Urgency

In a shocking turn of events, a village in southern Switzerland was engulfed by millions of cubic meters of ice, mud, and rock. The landslide, which buried Blatten village, has sparked urgent warnings of possible further evacuations due to continued flooding threats.

Throughout Thursday, the village of Blatten faced increasing flood risks as a massive mound of debris blocked the River Lonza, forming a lake amid the wreckage. This prompted authorities to alert nearby villages, Gampel and Steg, to stay prepared for potential evacuations.

As the Swiss army stands ready with heavy equipment to aid relief efforts, rescue teams suspended the search for a missing local, unable to navigate the unstable debris. This landslide is viewed by scientists as a stark example of climate change's effects on the Alps.

(With inputs from agencies.)