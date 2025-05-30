Left Menu

Village Vanished: Glacial Catastrophe Sparks Swiss Valley Urgency

A massive landslide in southern Switzerland, triggered by glacial debris, buried Blatten village, causing severe flooding. Residents may face further evacuations due to risk of more landslides. Local authorities have suspended the search for a missing person due to unstable conditions, as climate change concerns grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, a village in southern Switzerland was engulfed by millions of cubic meters of ice, mud, and rock. The landslide, which buried Blatten village, has sparked urgent warnings of possible further evacuations due to continued flooding threats.

Throughout Thursday, the village of Blatten faced increasing flood risks as a massive mound of debris blocked the River Lonza, forming a lake amid the wreckage. This prompted authorities to alert nearby villages, Gampel and Steg, to stay prepared for potential evacuations.

As the Swiss army stands ready with heavy equipment to aid relief efforts, rescue teams suspended the search for a missing local, unable to navigate the unstable debris. This landslide is viewed by scientists as a stark example of climate change's effects on the Alps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

