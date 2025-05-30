Left Menu

Blazing Analysis: The Unseen Impact of Human-induced Extreme Heat in 2024-2025

Human-caused climate change resulted in extreme heat affecting 4 billion people between May 2024 and May 2025. This unprecedented heat caused health issues, death, and economic strain. The study highlights an increase in extreme heat days, particularly affecting regions like the Caribbean. Calls for improved responses and fossil fuel reduction are emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:41 IST
Blazing Analysis: The Unseen Impact of Human-induced Extreme Heat in 2024-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent study reveals that half of the global population, approximately 4 billion people, endured at least a month of extreme heat attributable to human-induced climate change from May 2024 to May 2025.

The scorching temperatures inflicted significant harm, resulting in illness, fatalities, and economic strain, particularly on energy and healthcare systems. Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico, experienced a staggering increase in hot days.

Experts emphasize that bolstering responses to extreme heat is crucial. Strategies include enhancing early warning systems, urban planning for heat resilience, and reducing fossil fuel use to combat the worsening effects of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025