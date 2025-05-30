Blazing Analysis: The Unseen Impact of Human-induced Extreme Heat in 2024-2025
Human-caused climate change resulted in extreme heat affecting 4 billion people between May 2024 and May 2025. This unprecedented heat caused health issues, death, and economic strain. The study highlights an increase in extreme heat days, particularly affecting regions like the Caribbean. Calls for improved responses and fossil fuel reduction are emphasized.
- Country:
- United States
A recent study reveals that half of the global population, approximately 4 billion people, endured at least a month of extreme heat attributable to human-induced climate change from May 2024 to May 2025.
The scorching temperatures inflicted significant harm, resulting in illness, fatalities, and economic strain, particularly on energy and healthcare systems. Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico, experienced a staggering increase in hot days.
Experts emphasize that bolstering responses to extreme heat is crucial. Strategies include enhancing early warning systems, urban planning for heat resilience, and reducing fossil fuel use to combat the worsening effects of climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)