Blazing Analysis: The Unseen Impact of Human-induced Extreme Heat in 2024-2025

A recent study reveals that half of the global population, approximately 4 billion people, endured at least a month of extreme heat attributable to human-induced climate change from May 2024 to May 2025.

The scorching temperatures inflicted significant harm, resulting in illness, fatalities, and economic strain, particularly on energy and healthcare systems. Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico, experienced a staggering increase in hot days.

Experts emphasize that bolstering responses to extreme heat is crucial. Strategies include enhancing early warning systems, urban planning for heat resilience, and reducing fossil fuel use to combat the worsening effects of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)