Devastating Landslides and Rains Wreak Havoc in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada
In Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, heavy rains have led to deadly landslides, claiming five lives and injuring others. A family was severely affected as a landslide trapped them under debris, resulting in three deaths. Meanwhile, rescue operations were hindered by adverse weather conditions as authorities issue warnings across the region.
Heavy rains have caused catastrophic landslides in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, resulting in multiple fatalities. The emergency services reported that five lives were lost due to these calamitous events.
A tragic incident occurred when a landslide collapsed a house in Montepadavu Kodi, trapping a family of five. Rescuers managed to pull a critically injured woman and her child from the debris; tragically, another child did not survive.
Local weather conditions have severely hampered ongoing rescue operations. Authorities are on high alert, warning of more rains in the days ahead. District officials are on the ground assessing the damage and coordinating relief efforts.
