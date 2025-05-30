Left Menu

Inundated Tripura: Rescue Efforts Underway Amid Torrential Rains

A teenage boy drowned in a Tripura pond amid heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations. Many areas are submerged, and over 200 people have sought refuge. Authorities are on alert to manage the aftermath of the downpour and monitor rising river levels, with more rain forecasted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:09 IST
Inundated Tripura: Rescue Efforts Underway Amid Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy tragically drowned in a pond in Tripura as relentless rainfall submerged multiple low-lying regions, spurring the evacuation of 57 families to relief camps, as reported by an official on Friday.

Despite intermittent rain since Thursday, the situation remains under control, according to Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey, who addressed a press conference. He identified the victim as Tapan Debnath, a resident of Jirania in West Tripura district. Debnath had gone to fish with his father when he drowned, and his body was recovered by local fire services following alerts from residents.

More than 200 people from West Tripura and Khowai districts have sought refuge in relief camps due to persistent waterlogging. The downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, damaged electricity lines in several areas. District magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant to tackle any potential emergencies as significant rainfall is forecasted in the region over the next 24 hours.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025