Inundated Tripura: Rescue Efforts Underway Amid Torrential Rains

A 16-year-old boy tragically drowned in a pond in Tripura as relentless rainfall submerged multiple low-lying regions, spurring the evacuation of 57 families to relief camps, as reported by an official on Friday.

Despite intermittent rain since Thursday, the situation remains under control, according to Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey, who addressed a press conference. He identified the victim as Tapan Debnath, a resident of Jirania in West Tripura district. Debnath had gone to fish with his father when he drowned, and his body was recovered by local fire services following alerts from residents.

More than 200 people from West Tripura and Khowai districts have sought refuge in relief camps due to persistent waterlogging. The downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, damaged electricity lines in several areas. District magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant to tackle any potential emergencies as significant rainfall is forecasted in the region over the next 24 hours.