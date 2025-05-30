Demolition Drive Sparks Controversy in Delhi's Madrasi Camp
Residents of Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, Delhi, face a looming demolition drive, with authorities scheduled to clear the settlement on June 1. Out of roughly 370 families, only 189 qualify for government housing. Critics argue that allotted flats are in poor condition, sparking controversy and concern.
The inhabitants of Madrasi Camp, located in Jangpura, south Delhi, claim that a demolition drive is set for June 1, potentially displacing the settlement's 300 working-class families.
Officials posted a list identifying 189 families—and not all 370—qualified for government housing, leading to allegations of inadequate preparations.
Residents, already facing concerns over the state of the allocated flats, received a notice that trucks will be stationed at Barapullah Bridge starting Friday night to aid in relocation efforts.
