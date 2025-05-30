Demolition Drive Sparks Controversy in Delhi's Madrasi Camp

The inhabitants of Madrasi Camp, located in Jangpura, south Delhi, claim that a demolition drive is set for June 1, potentially displacing the settlement's 300 working-class families.

Officials posted a list identifying 189 families—and not all 370—qualified for government housing, leading to allegations of inadequate preparations.

Residents, already facing concerns over the state of the allocated flats, received a notice that trucks will be stationed at Barapullah Bridge starting Friday night to aid in relocation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)