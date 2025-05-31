Trump's Threats and Iran's Red Line: The Nuclear Dilemma

President Donald Trump's threats to dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure have set a clear red line, revealing possible severe ramifications, according to Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency.

An unnamed Iranian official emphasized the need for the U.S. to forgo threats and sanctions if a peaceful diplomatic resolution is desired. These threats are perceived as direct hostility against Iran's national interests.

Trump has consistently warned of military action against Iran's nuclear sites if diplomatic efforts fail. On Friday, he suggested that a potential deal with Iran might be within reach in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)