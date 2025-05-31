Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

A deadly rock collapse at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, Indonesia, claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured six more on Friday. Rescue teams are still working tirelessly to locate individuals buried under the debris, according to the national disaster management agency.

Television footage captured near the disaster site shows excavators struggling to maneuver massive stones while personnel were seen transporting body bags to waiting ambulances. Kompas TV has reported that approximately 10 individuals remain unaccounted for, though an official estimate has not been released.

Governor Dedi Mulyadi addressed the dangerous working conditions at the quarry via a social media post, noting that the site did not adhere to the required safety standards, highlighting a critical oversight in safety protocol at the location.

(With inputs from agencies.)