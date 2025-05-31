Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Assam: Landslides and Floods Devastate Region

A severe landslide in Guwahati, Assam, has claimed three lives amidst heavy rainfall, leading to floods across the state. Multiple districts, including Kamrup, are on red alert, with various rescue operations in place. The downpour has disrupted education, flight services, and daily commutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Guwahati, a fatal landslide claimed the lives of three women, officials confirmed Saturday. The tragedy occurred in the Bonda area, following relentless rainfall that has affected western and southern parts of the state.

The devastation extends beyond landslides, with widespread flooding reported. Lakhimpur district has been hit hard as water levels continue to rise due to rains in Arunachal Pradesh. Agencies are working tirelessly to assist those stranded, some of whom have resorted to setting up temporary shelters.

A red alert has been issued for 18 districts, as incessant rain creates abnormal conditions. Schools are closed, and transport services, including flights, have been disrupted in Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

