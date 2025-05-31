Left Menu

Rising Nethravathi Waters Trigger Evacuations in Bantwal

Increased rainfall has raised the Nethravathi River's levels, prompting evacuations in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada. The river is nearing its danger mark, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Water from nearby dams adds to the risk, as local officials and volunteers work to relocate affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

Continued heavy rainfall in the Dakshina Kannada district has caused the Nethravathi River to swell, necessitating the precautionary evacuation of low-lying areas in Bantwal taluk, according to officials on Saturday.

This morning, officials reported that the river level stood at 7.6 meters, approaching the danger threshold of 8.5 meters. Incidents of water inundating homes in Aladkapadpu in the 24th ward of Panemangalore Municipality have been reported.

Revenue officials, local ward member Siddiq Guddeyangadi, and volunteers have been actively relocating affected families. The situation remains under close watch, with concerns that persistent rainfall and dam water discharge could extend the impact further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

