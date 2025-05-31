Left Menu

Musk's Galactic Ambitions and Stellar Mysteries: A Leap Toward the Cosmos

Elon Musk aims to send an uncrewed Starship to Mars by the end of 2026, despite test-flight challenges. Meanwhile, astronomers study a star exhibiting unusual behavior as it emits radio waves and X-rays every 44 minutes. This star, located in the Milky Way, is part of a recently discovered class of celestial objects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:26 IST
Musk's Galactic Ambitions and Stellar Mysteries: A Leap Toward the Cosmos
Musk

In an ambitious bid to advance space exploration, Elon Musk targets 2026 for an uncrewed Mars mission with SpaceX's Starship, despite recent test-flight hurdles. Musk's projection came during a detailed development timeline presentation as he shifted focus from his role in the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, astronomers are delving into the peculiar behavior of a unique star emitting a combination of radio waves and X-rays. This celestial body, located 15,000 light-years away in the Scutum constellation, flashes these emissions every 44 minutes, marking it as part of a newly identified class of stellar objects.

The scientific community remains abuzz with the potential implications of Musk's Mars mission and the discovery of stellar anomalies, both pivotal to understanding our place in the universe.

