India Urges Global Action for Glacier Preservation Amidst Climate Change

At the UN conference on glaciers, India's Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasized the urgent need for those responsible for the highest emissions to lead strong reductions. Singh highlighted India's proactive climate efforts and stressed global cooperation for glacier preservation and a balanced approach to climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:34 IST
Glaciers, clear indicators of climate change, demand urgent action from the world's top polluters, India has asserted. During the inaugural UN glacier summit in Dushanbe, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized India's firsthand experience of glacier retreat impacts, urging for strong emission cuts.

Singh highlighted the accelerated global glacier mass loss since the 1990s, citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This retreat threatens water and food security, biodiversity, and affects billions, necessitating immediate global emission reduction efforts, especially from historically high emitters.

Under Prime Minister Modi, India leads in renewable energy advancements, achieving significant emission intensity reductions. Singh called for a balanced, cooperative global approach, leveraging international partnerships and scientific knowledge to optimize glacier preservation efforts.

