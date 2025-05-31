Unprecedented Floods in Mokwa: A Tragic Toll
A catastrophic flood in Mokwa, Nigeria, has claimed at least 151 lives and displaced over 3,000 people. The disaster, intensified by climate change, has prompted an emergency response from Nigerian authorities who are striving to provide relief and investigate more affected areas.
- Country:
- Nigeria
A catastrophic flood has struck Mokwa, a bustling market town in Nigeria's Niger State, claiming at least 151 lives, according to local emergency officials. Heavy predawn rains descended on the town early Thursday, leaving devastation in their wake.
The disaster displaced over 3,000 residents and injured 11, with emergency services noting that more bodies may still be found. More than 500 households in three communities suffered severe damage as rising waters washed away roads and toppled bridges.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has mobilized an emergency response team, promising that relief efforts are underway. This deadly flood highlights the vulnerable balance of Nigeria's wet season amid climate change challenges. Mokwa's community leaders stress the need for overdue flood-control measures.
ALSO READ
Tragic Roadside Fatality: Gram Panchayat Leader Killed
Blaze at Maharashtra Bus Stand Sparks Emergency Response
Tragic Collision: Leopard Fatality Highlights Peril of Fast Traffic in Wildlife Areas
Tragic Dispute Mediation Ends in Fatality
Resilient WASH Services in Conflict: WHO’s Roadmap for Ukraine’s Emergency Response