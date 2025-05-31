Left Menu

Unprecedented Floods in Mokwa: A Tragic Toll

A catastrophic flood in Mokwa, Nigeria, has claimed at least 151 lives and displaced over 3,000 people. The disaster, intensified by climate change, has prompted an emergency response from Nigerian authorities who are striving to provide relief and investigate more affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A catastrophic flood has struck Mokwa, a bustling market town in Nigeria's Niger State, claiming at least 151 lives, according to local emergency officials. Heavy predawn rains descended on the town early Thursday, leaving devastation in their wake.

The disaster displaced over 3,000 residents and injured 11, with emergency services noting that more bodies may still be found. More than 500 households in three communities suffered severe damage as rising waters washed away roads and toppled bridges.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has mobilized an emergency response team, promising that relief efforts are underway. This deadly flood highlights the vulnerable balance of Nigeria's wet season amid climate change challenges. Mokwa's community leaders stress the need for overdue flood-control measures.

