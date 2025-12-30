Tragic Incident in Delhi: Bystander's Effort Ends in Fatality

A man lost his life and another was injured in a stabbing incident in central Delhi's Bappa Nagar. The tragedy unfolded when Hemant and Sumit, 30-year-old brothers, came across a street scuffle while returning from work.

Attempting to intervene, they were attacked with knives by the unidentified assailants, resulting in Sumit's death. Hemant sustained injuries and required medical treatment. Authorities are actively investigating the incident to locate and arrest those responsible.

The police have registered a case and have assured the public of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)