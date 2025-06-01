Left Menu

NCP (SP) Pushes for Infrastructure Revamp in Latur

The NCP (SP) has urged Latur's civic chief to restore the bi-weekly water supply, prioritize road repairs, and establish a civic hospital. Additionally, the party called for an investigation into proxy workers at the municipal corporation who receive salaries without actual attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:05 IST
NCP (SP) Pushes for Infrastructure Revamp in Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist) has formally appealed to Latur's civic leader, calling for the resumption of the twice-a-week water supply schedule. In their memorandum, they highlighted critical issues affecting this burgeoning Marathwada city and demanded immediate action.

Among the highlighted concerns were the dire state of the city's roads, which the party believes should be prioritized for repairs. They also advocated for the establishment of a civic hospital to address the mounting healthcare needs of Latur's residents.

Moreover, the NCP (SP) raised an alarming issue regarding proxy workers within the Latur Municipal Corporation. These workers, they claim, continue to draw salaries without being physically present at the office. The party has called for a thorough investigation into this practice.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025