NCP (SP) Pushes for Infrastructure Revamp in Latur

The Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist) has formally appealed to Latur's civic leader, calling for the resumption of the twice-a-week water supply schedule. In their memorandum, they highlighted critical issues affecting this burgeoning Marathwada city and demanded immediate action.

Among the highlighted concerns were the dire state of the city's roads, which the party believes should be prioritized for repairs. They also advocated for the establishment of a civic hospital to address the mounting healthcare needs of Latur's residents.

Moreover, the NCP (SP) raised an alarming issue regarding proxy workers within the Latur Municipal Corporation. These workers, they claim, continue to draw salaries without being physically present at the office. The party has called for a thorough investigation into this practice.