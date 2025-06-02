Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations Amidst Canada's Smoke Crisis

More than 25,000 residents across three Canadian provinces faced urgent evacuations as widespread wildfires continued to burn fiercely. Officials reported diminished air quality affecting regions in both Canada and the US, with smoke creating significant health risks.

The hardest-hit province, Manitoba, had already declared a state of emergency last week, with an estimated 17,000 individuals forced to escape the flames by Saturday. In Alberta, around 1,300 were evacuated, while 8,000 residents from Saskatchewan had been relocated, with predictions of further displacement likely.

Efforts to contain the fires have been hampered by unfavorable weather conditions and limited resources. In response, the US has committed to deploying firefighters and equipment to assist. Evacuation centers are overwhelmed, and local leaders are appealing for immediate governmental intervention and community support.

