Telangana Aims to Boost Economy with 'Telangana Rising 2047'
Telangana aims to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Unveiling the 'Telangana Rising 2047' policy, the government targets a 10% contribution to the national GDP. Plans include major infrastructure projects like 'Bharat Future City'.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious goal for the state to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Reddy outlined the 'Telangana Rising 2047' policy, positioning the state to contribute significantly to India's aspiration of a USD 30 trillion economy.
The policy includes comprehensive strategies across energy, tourism, industries, investments, and health sectors, aiming to transform Telangana into a global competitor. Key initiatives include developing 'Bharat Future City', a large-scale urban project near Hyderabad's airport, aimed at rivaling major global cities like Tokyo and New York.
The Future City, planned over 30,000 acres, will feature specialized zones such as AI City and Pharma City, attracting international investments. Highlighting the state's significant economic contribution despite its small population, Reddy urged all sectors of society to support the state's economic transformation plans.
