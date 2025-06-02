Left Menu

Telangana Aims to Boost Economy with 'Telangana Rising 2047'

Telangana aims to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Unveiling the 'Telangana Rising 2047' policy, the government targets a 10% contribution to the national GDP. Plans include major infrastructure projects like 'Bharat Future City'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:26 IST
Telangana Aims to Boost Economy with 'Telangana Rising 2047'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious goal for the state to become a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. Speaking at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Reddy outlined the 'Telangana Rising 2047' policy, positioning the state to contribute significantly to India's aspiration of a USD 30 trillion economy.

The policy includes comprehensive strategies across energy, tourism, industries, investments, and health sectors, aiming to transform Telangana into a global competitor. Key initiatives include developing 'Bharat Future City', a large-scale urban project near Hyderabad's airport, aimed at rivaling major global cities like Tokyo and New York.

The Future City, planned over 30,000 acres, will feature specialized zones such as AI City and Pharma City, attracting international investments. Highlighting the state's significant economic contribution despite its small population, Reddy urged all sectors of society to support the state's economic transformation plans.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025