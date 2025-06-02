JNARDDC Holds Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling with Stakeholder Meet in Hyderabad

In a decisive move to enhance India’s non-ferrous metal recycling landscape, the Recycling Promotion Division of the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) organized a high-impact stakeholder interaction meet in Hyderabad. This initiative forms part of a broader mission by the Ministry of Mines to make India a global hub for sustainable resource management, circular economy, and low-carbon industrial practices.

The workshop, held with a sharp focus on the non-ferrous sector—including aluminium, copper, and other critical metals—brought together a wide spectrum of participants: recyclers, traders, industry associations, technology providers, and policy enablers. The central objective of the gathering was to directly engage with key players on the ground, better understand operational and regulatory pain points, and build a collaborative roadmap toward a technologically advanced, environmentally sound recycling ecosystem.

Energy Efficiency and Climate Impact

One of the core themes emphasized during the workshop was the environmental significance of recycling in contrast to primary metal production. It was highlighted that recycling processes consume a mere fraction—typically 5–10%—of the energy required for mining and refining virgin ore. This not only reduces production costs but plays a transformative role in India’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve its climate action goals under the Paris Agreement.

“By investing in recycling, we’re investing in India’s environmental future,” remarked Dr. Anupam Agnihotri, Director of JNARDDC. He noted that the Centre’s efforts are aimed at supporting the sector not as a regulatory body, but as a technical and developmental ally. “JNARDDC is your friend, not an enforcer,” he emphasized, offering a wide range of support mechanisms including technical training, quality standardization guidance, and assistance in developing Common Facility Centres (CFCs) tailored for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Technology Push: Towards Modernization

Recognizing the urgent need for modernization in the informal recycling segment, JNARDDC is leading the charge to bring best-in-class technology to India. Under the Recycling Promotion Division, a cutting-edge demonstration plant is currently under development. Once operational, this facility will serve as a live model for recyclers across the country, showcasing high-efficiency, low-emission technologies that align with international best practices.

The Centre is also working on customized alloy development and refining processes suited to India’s unique needs, particularly in sectors like utensil manufacturing and lightweight construction.

Industry Participation and Policy Alignment

The Hyderabad meet drew active participation from major industry bodies, including the Telangana Aluminium Utensils Manufacturers Association (TAUMA), the Aluminium Extruders and Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), and the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI). These organizations provided valuable grassroots insights into challenges faced by recyclers—ranging from quality control to market access and regulatory compliance.

In a dedicated session, a senior representative from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) provided crucial updates on Quality Control Orders (QCOs) that are set to impact the sector. Discussions were held on how recyclers could align with these evolving standards while retaining cost efficiency and product quality.

An open house format allowed participants to voice their concerns, suggestions, and success stories, fostering a truly interactive and solutions-driven dialogue.

Vision for the Future

The workshop reflects a broader, strategic push under the leadership of Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, to create a resilient and globally competitive recycling industry in India. The Ministry has committed to integrating recycling into the national resource strategy and views it as a cornerstone of several flagship initiatives, including Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), the circular economy framework, and the $5 trillion economy vision.

“This is more than a technical upgrade—it’s an economic and ecological transformation,” said Dr. Agnihotri. “By supporting recyclers today, we’re securing a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.”

With increasing policy attention, industry alignment, and technological investment, India’s non-ferrous recycling sector is poised for a leap forward—creating jobs, reducing imports, conserving energy, and positioning the country as a global leader in sustainable industrial practices.