Hailstorm, rain lash Shimla, MeT issues orange alert in 4-5 districts for next 2 days

Hailstorms followed by heavy rain struck Shimla on Monday evening, prompting the meteorological department to issue an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across four to five districts in the state. An orange warning for gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, has also been issued for the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hailstorm, rain lash Shimla, MeT issues orange alert in 4-5 districts for next 2 days
Hailstorms followed by heavy rain struck Shimla on Monday evening, prompting the meteorological department to issue an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across four to five districts in the state. Thunderstorms, along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 40-60 kmph, are expected at isolated places in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Tuesday and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Wednesday, the forecast said. An orange warning for gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, has also been issued for the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall has affected various parts of the state, with the following rainfall recorded: Dadahu in Sirmaur district received 27.4 mm, followed by Jatton Barrage (21.6 mm), Poanta Sahib (18.8 mm), Bharmour (18 mm), Kasauli and Rajgarh (14 mm each), Solan (8.6 mm), Agahar (5.2 mm), Palampur and Nahan (4.4 mm each), Sundernagar (4 mm), Chhatrari (3.5 mm), and Banjar, Mandi, and Kasol (3 mm). Thunderstorms were witnessed in Kangra, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Murari Devi and Palampur while gusty winds with wind speeds ranging between 37 to 52 kmph lashed Seobagh, Tabo, Neri and Kotkhai. Keylong was recorded to be the coldest location at night with a low temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, while Una reached the highest daytime temperature at 39 degrees Celsius. Rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season from June to September is likely to be above normal in most parts of the state. The average rainfall expected during this season is 101.1 mm, according to the meteorological department.

