Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Dodecanese Islands of Greece, EMSC says
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 05:09 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Dodecanese Islands of Greece on Tuesday, near its border with Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 68 km (42 miles), EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EMSC
- Dodecanese
- Greece
- Turkey
Advertisement