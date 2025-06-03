Sagility Achieves Major Sustainability Milestone with SBTi Validation of GHG Emissions Targets

Sagility India Limited (NSE: SAGILITY) (BSE: 544282), a leading global provider of technology-led business solutions and services to clients in the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global climate action organization that empowers businesses and financial institutions to contribute meaningfully to the fight against climate change. Through the development of robust standards, tools, and guidance, the SBTi enables companies to align their greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals with climate science and the overarching objective of limiting global warming to avoid catastrophic impacts.

SBTi Services has validated that the science based GHG emission reduction target(s) submitted by Sagility conform with the SBTi Standards and Guidance (Criteria version 5.2). SBTi Services has also classified the company's Scope 1 and 2 target ambition in conformance with the SBTi Standards and Guidance.

Our Near-Term SBTi Targets: Sagility commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 54.6% by FY2034 from a FY2024 base year. Sagility also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel- and energy-related activities, and employee commuting 32.5% within the same timeframe.

This validation reaffirms Sagility's commitment to the 1.5°C pathway, with clear, science-based goals.

This milestone is an important step in Sagility's broader sustainability commitment and long-term strategy to contribute meaningfully to climate action.

Commenting on this milestone, Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Sagility, said: ''The validation of our near-term targets from SBTi is an important milestone for us. In partnership with our clients, talent, and the communities we operate in, we are committed to building a climate-conscious organization.'' Media contact: Dapinder Mann +91-9004953646 dapinder@conceptpr.com About Sagility India Limited: Sagility is a technology-led, healthcare-focused solutions and services provider that supports U.S.-based payers, providers, and their partners in delivering best-in-class operations, enhancing member and provider experiences, and improving the quality of care, all while ensuring cost-effective financial and clinical outcomes. With over two decades of experience, Sagility's dedicated experts address complex healthcare challenges through deep domain expertise and innovative thinking. The company serves five of the top ten health insurance companies in the U.S., utilizing its advanced technology, processes, and solutions to ensure efficient operations and minimize additional administrative costs. The Company delivers these services through its skilled talent pool across five global service delivery centres located in India, the Philippines, the U.S., Jamaica, and Colombia.

