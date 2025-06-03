Left Menu

Strategic Bombers Hit: Ukraine's Drone Offensive Inside Russia

Satellite imagery reveals significant damage inflicted by Ukraine's drone campaign on Russia's strategic bombers. Using 117 drones, Ukraine targeted multiple air bases, destroying several aircraft. The operation, known as 'Spider's Web,' has led to a claimed $7 billion in damages, challenging Russia's military capabilities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a daring move, Ukraine reportedly launched a drone attack deep inside Russian territory, causing significant damage to several strategic bombers, according to satellite imagery analyzed by open source experts.

Using 117 unmanned aerial vehicles, Ukraine targeted four air bases, successfully hitting military installations across the country. Satellite photos from Capella Space, confirmed by Reuters, reveal destroyed bombers at Belaya air base in Siberia. These images, combined with publicly shared drone footage, attest to Ukraine's precision targeting ability.

This operation, dubbed 'Spider's Web' by Ukraine's domestic security agency, resulted in over $7 billion in damages. Despite skepticism about its long-term military impact, Kyiv's move may compel Russia to rethink its air defense strategies as it struggles to replace its damaged fleet of aging bombers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

