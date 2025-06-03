Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Elephant Cull: Managing Wildlife and Human Conflict

Zimbabwe permits the culling of at least 50 elephants at the Save Valley Conservancy due to overpopulation. The conservancy, housing three times its elephant capacity, has moved 200 elephants in recent years. Meat and ivory from the culling will be distributed locally and to the parks authority, respectively.

Zimbabwe has initiated a controversial elephant culling operation, authorizing the removal of at least 50 elephants from the Save Valley Conservancy to address overpopulation in the area. According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, the reserve currently accommodates approximately 2,550 elephants, whereas its optimal capacity is just 800.

Efforts to manage the soaring elephant population have included relocating 200 elephants over the past five years. As part of the culling process, local communities will receive meat from the culled elephants, and their ivory will be handed over to the parks authority.

This decision underscores the growing human-wildlife conflict exacerbated by climate change in Zimbabwe. Last year, the country culled 200 elephants for the first time since 1988. The meat from these operations is particularly valuable to communities hit hard by regional droughts, reflecting similar actions by neighboring Namibia.

