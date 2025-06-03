Left Menu

Nagaland's Infrastructure Crisis: A State Struck by Landslides

Heavy rains in Nagaland have caused significant landslides, damaging roads and crops across several districts. Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang visited affected sites, urging quick restoration efforts. Major road collapses have disrupted connectivity, especially on NH-2, Nagaland's key link to Manipur. Residents face power outages and agricultural losses amidst intensifying monsoon conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Landslides triggered by torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Nagaland, damaging roads and agricultural fields across multiple districts, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The relentless downpour has led to severe connectivity challenges and significant crop destruction, with authorities racing against time to alleviate the crisis.

In Kohima district, a crucial section of NH-2 near Kisama Heritage Village has collapsed, cutting off a major route to Manipur. Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, accompanied by officials, visited the site, urging immediate action to restore the highway, which serves as a lifeline for the region.

Across the state, landslides and storm damage have created widespread disruption, from powering outages in Wokha to road blockages in multiple districts. With no report of casualties, the state government has called for heightened vigilance as the monsoon season persists, underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

