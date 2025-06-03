Devastating Floods in Manipur: Over 1.64 Lakh Affected

The flood crisis in Manipur has intensified, impacting over 1.64 lakh residents, as heavy rains have caused multiple rivers to overflow, damaging homes and agricultural fields. Authorities reported significant destruction on Tuesday, with relief operations in progress amidst the ongoing struggle to manage the dire situation.

An increasing number of affected individuals are seeking refuge in relief camps, as nearly 4,000 have been evacuated. The flood has claimed lives, with the body of a missing 57-year-old man recovered in Imphal West. The rain-induced calamity has resulted in over 35,000 homes being damaged and disrupted essential services.

During his visit to the relief camps, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan handed out Ayushman Bharat cards, emphasizing the need for better healthcare facilities. He assured affected communities of coordinated resettlement plans. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, but challenges remain with landslides and continuous flooding exacerbating the crisis.