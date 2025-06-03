Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Manipur: Over 1.64 Lakh Affected

The flood situation in Manipur worsened as over 1.64 lakh people were affected due to heavy rainfall causing rivers to overflow and embankments to breach. The calamity led to power outages, scarcity of potable water, and significant property damage, with relief efforts and evacuations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:38 IST
Devastating Floods in Manipur: Over 1.64 Lakh Affected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood crisis in Manipur has intensified, impacting over 1.64 lakh residents, as heavy rains have caused multiple rivers to overflow, damaging homes and agricultural fields. Authorities reported significant destruction on Tuesday, with relief operations in progress amidst the ongoing struggle to manage the dire situation.

An increasing number of affected individuals are seeking refuge in relief camps, as nearly 4,000 have been evacuated. The flood has claimed lives, with the body of a missing 57-year-old man recovered in Imphal West. The rain-induced calamity has resulted in over 35,000 homes being damaged and disrupted essential services.

During his visit to the relief camps, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan handed out Ayushman Bharat cards, emphasizing the need for better healthcare facilities. He assured affected communities of coordinated resettlement plans. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, but challenges remain with landslides and continuous flooding exacerbating the crisis.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025