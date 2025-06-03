Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Strengthens Kangra's Future with Rs 100 Crore Development Projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has initiated several key development ventures aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and economy in Kangra district's Dehra assembly constituency. On Tuesday, the chief minister both inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six projects totaling Rs 100 crore.

The highlight of these initiatives is the International Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park, set to emerge as a major tourist attraction while promoting sustainability. This park, featuring diverse species and eco-friendly infrastructure, is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 619 crore, with plans to enhance its appeal by advocating conservation.

In addition to his focus on tourism, CM Sukhu also addressed the long-standing issue of land rights, providing land allotment certificates to 89 Pong Dam oustees. Under his leadership, the state aims to support displaced families with further land allocations and financial assistance to rebuild their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)