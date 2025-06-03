Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Strengthens Kangra's Future with Rs 100 Crore Development Projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones for six development projects worth Rs 100 crore in Kangra's Dehra constituency. The projects aim to boost tourism and local economy, notably with the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park. Sukhu also distributed land certificates to Pong Dam oustees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:23 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Strengthens Kangra's Future with Rs 100 Crore Development Projects
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has initiated several key development ventures aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and economy in Kangra district's Dehra assembly constituency. On Tuesday, the chief minister both inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six projects totaling Rs 100 crore.

The highlight of these initiatives is the International Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park, set to emerge as a major tourist attraction while promoting sustainability. This park, featuring diverse species and eco-friendly infrastructure, is being constructed at a total cost of Rs 619 crore, with plans to enhance its appeal by advocating conservation.

In addition to his focus on tourism, CM Sukhu also addressed the long-standing issue of land rights, providing land allotment certificates to 89 Pong Dam oustees. Under his leadership, the state aims to support displaced families with further land allocations and financial assistance to rebuild their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025