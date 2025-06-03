Federal Workforce Cuts Leave Florida Navigation Response Team Unstaffed for Hurricane Season

A crucial federal emergency response team based in Florida is unstaffed this hurricane season, primarily due to widespread federal workforce cuts implemented during the Trump administration, as reported by two insiders.

The closure of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's Navigation Response Team in Fernandina, Florida, threatens delayed port reopening if hurricanes hit the U.S. Southeast this summer. These teams deploy survey vessels to identify underwater hazards crucial for resuming shipping operations post-disaster.

Despite these challenges, NOAA asserts its preparedness for the upcoming hurricane season. However, significant workforce reductions pose challenges to maintaining service standards, adding strain to an already stretched federal response effort.

